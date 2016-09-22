Women support seminarians

MORE than 150 women from Goroka Evangelical Lutheran Church (ECL) travelled to Lae this week to support seminarians at the Martin Luther Seminary.

ELC’s Goroka circuit pastors, who accompanied the women, said they came to support the seminarians achieve their goal of becoming pastors.

They said it was their tradition of supporting those in need.

Goroka town circuit women’s representative Julie Apo emphasised on the importance of strengthening Gods work by helping each other.

“We want to help the seminarians here by providing whatever we have so they can continue their studies to become good servants of God later in life,” Apo said.

She said the women from the circuit recognised the need for helping others through their ministry by contributing food and helping.

They also presented a bilum as a gift to ELC PNG head bishop Reverend Jack Urame during their visit to Lae.

Related