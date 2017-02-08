Women taking up technical trades in Lihir

TWELVE women from Lihir, New Ireland with three national female hires have paved the way for other young women in the country to follow.

These 15 women are currently working in various trades within the Newcrest Lihir operations. These trades are particularly those that were once fully male-dominated.

A statement from Newcrest Lihir said the increased number of women taking up these trades in Lihir has indicated that women were now capable of taking up technical trades and becoming competent.

They have also contributed to a productive working culture to improve the Lihir mining operations.

Josephine Tutum, one of the 12 female Lihirians works with Newcrest-Lihir as a fitter machinist with the back end maintenance team.

Her career with Newcrest Lihir began when she joined the apprenticeship programme at the Lihir Technical Training Centre. She has been working with the company now for 11 years.

Another Lihirian, Ann Doreen Gaoro from Zuen village has been with the operations since 2008.

She is a technician with the Information Communication Technology section of the mine’s Commercial department.

She does her assignments with a high level of professionalism.

“Customer-service is important to me,” Gaoro said.

“I always want to make my customer happy.”

Others include; Ruth Tamdar, a fitter from Mazuz village, and Pennie Salot both working with tanks and tails team, Salome Papara and Catherine Kelpet both working with the workshop team and Fredlyn Kuten who is working with the power and utilities mechanical team.

These sections come under Lihir’s fixed plant maintenance.

Tutum, Gaoro and Tamdar said the social and cultural challenges many women in Papua New Guinea faced could easily discourage them from pursuing careers in male-dominated fields.

But they said nothing was impossible with good education, self-determination and strong family support.

They were also thankful to their male colleagues and supervisors for continuously supporting them.

Like this: Like Loading...