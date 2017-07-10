Women told knowing about money helps them make better choices

A senior United Nations Women representative told graduates of the financial literacy training programme in Port Moresby last Wednesday that additional knowledge was always a benefit because education was power.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Taurama Aquatic Centre, UN Women deputy country representative Adekemi Ndieli told the 248 women, most of whom were informal vendors, that the more they knew, the more power they had.

“The less you know about financial literacy, the more money you lose but with the knowledge of financial literacy, you’re better able to make choices about your priority in life, you’re able to decide on how you invest, how you save.

“With this training you have moved one step higher.”

Ndieli also said that financial trainings were important to market vendors as they helped them to build their own capacity, maximised their business opportunities and would lead to an improved livelihood.

Ndieli also stressed that it was important for these women to share with their communities, especially children, the knowledge and skills gained in order for them to know how to save money, how how to do business effectively.

Also on hand to congratulate the graduates was NCDC social services manager Kila Dick, who stressed the importance of using the training and skills as it would not only be beneficial to the graduates but was essential

for the future of their children too.

The financial literacy training, which includes concepts on budgeting, how to save money and how to invest wisely, was delivered by Laymens Professional Services Limited.

Another groud of 250 women will receive the same training.

The programme was sponsored by UN Women with assistance from AusAid, NCDC and the Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry.

Like this: Like Loading...