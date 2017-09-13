Women undergo month of life-skills training

By Moya Nina Iowa

WOMEN of Bus Wara at 9-Mile now have a better ability to support themselves and their families after undergoing a month-long skills training organised by the Four Square Church.

The 20 women from the community and some from Sabusa graduated last Sunday. They were taught sewing, cooking and baking skills.

The training was facilitated by the church pastoral team under the leadership of Pastor Magi Goro and his wife Pastor Debbie.

The training workshop was supported by the Malaysian Association of PNG who gave sewing machines for the training.

Goro said the church’s motto was “home of the second chance” to give a second chance to those who found themselves on the “wrong side of the track” and to use the skills learnt to earn an income.

“My wife and I received very little education,” Goro said.

“I did not go to school but I can read and write and do many things because I was determined, that being uneducated will not bring me down,” Goro said.

The church runs the training for free and has so far graduated 55 people with another 30 in the current training session. Participant Jacklyn Yako thanked the facilitators for imparting their skills and knowledge and also thanked the congregation and their families for their support.

