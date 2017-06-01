Women urged to attend free cervical cancer screening

By JESSICA KOAE

WOMEN who are working have been advised to make time available for free screening of cervical cancer at the Well Women’s clinic.

It is available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, a nurse at the clinic, Julie Paul said.

Paul said most of the women attending the visual inspection of cervical cancer are the unemployed ones.

She said women who planned to undergo the free visual inspection must abstain from sex for about two days or more.

Those found to have cervical cancer after the screening will be advised to return to the clinic for another medical treatment – but this time charged K40.

“The reason of charging afterwards is because after every screening, the results are sent overseas for proper inspection and it requires freight payments,” she said.

“We send about 50 test overseas and wait for two weeks for the results to be shipped back. Therefore, it is costly.”

The number of women attending the visual inspection has increased from 600 to 1000 from Port Moresby and other provinces.

“These women are referred from Port Moresby General Hospital and other clinics because there are no medical facilities there to assist the patients,” Paul said.

“Although there’s awareness carried out, there is still no checkpoints for these screening except the Well Women’s clinic.

“Therefore, the Government needs to look at the medical equipment health clinics do not have and provide them before the number of patients increase and work load becomes even more tiring.”

Paul said it was better working women take a day off to attend the screening to know their status regarding cervical cancer.

