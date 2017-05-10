Women to use express lane: EC

THE Electoral Commission will ensure that women can cast their vote by accessing polling stations through the “Election Express Lane”.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said the special lane for them was introduced because women in the past did not have fair access to the voting process.

The “Election Express Lane” allows women and disabled people to access the polling stations and vote.

He said the electoral system was a democratic process but most women did not have access to the process.

“The electoral system is a democratic process. However, most women and girls do not have access to the electoral process,” he said.

“The Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission will ensure that accessibility to the voting process and stations are made possible and available for women through the Election Express Lane.

“Information on the electoral process is also provided to empower women, girls and others.”

Gamato also announced that with the support of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, the commission had developed a code of conduct for political parties, candidates and supporters for the 2017 national election.

