Women venders take advantage of event

WOMEN vendors took advantage of the crowd at the Hiri Moale Festival to set up their businesses last weekend in Port Moresby.

“It was an opportunity to sell my products,” vendor Natalie Mondo said.

Mondo and Louisa Boma were enjoying doing business during the annual festival. They are wives of police officers living at the Games Village police barracks.

“We do not have a permanent place to sell our products so we usually do sales at home.”

They sell refreshments and buttered buns.

“By 6am (last Friday), we are already down at Ela Beach and doing our sales.

“We are housewives and as much as we can, we help our husbands to cater for our children.”

During the Independence anniversary celebration on Thursday, Mondo earned about K1500 after all the items were sold out in the morning.

“There is money, especially on special events within the city. You will be surprised when you see money coming in from the sales. Port Moresby is a good place to do marketing. At least you earn a few extra kina to keep your family going,” Natalie said.

