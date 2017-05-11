Women vendors clean market

WITH the aim to improve the outlook and restore civic pride at the Main Gordon Market, women vendors started with a major clean-up yesterday.

This was an initiative of the National Capital District Commission market division, Gender Desk, United Nations Women and the vendors’ association.

The women went in as early as 6am to clean up before going back to their normal activities.

Vendor Elizabeth Mike, from Chimbu, who has been selling vegetables at the market for five years, said the clean-up was a good initiative aimed at helping create a clean and hygienic environment for their business.

“I have lived all my life in Port Moresby and have been selling in this market for five years as a reseller – buying vegetable from the villagers and reselling them,” she said.

“From the information I received from my parents, there hasn’t been any change in this market since 1985 and with continuous media attention on the area, we voluntarily did this to make Gordon Market a clean place to sell from.”

She said her market business helps support her husband put food on the table, pay school fees and bus fares for the children.

Maria Steven, also from Chimbu, said life was hard back in the village and they came to Port Moresby hoping to do sell produce at a clean market – but that has not been the case.

Steven said the village markets look better than the Gordon Market.

She urged the National Capital District Commission’s market division and waste management to keep the market clean at all times.

Like this: Like Loading...