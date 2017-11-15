Women volunteers complete Bible-based programme

Twelve female volunteers who have assisted the Port Moresby-based Eagle Christian Academy as teachers, graduated last Thursday with certificates in Educating For Life, a Bible-based teaching training programme run by Youth with a Mission.

This was the first teachers graduation for Eagle Christian Academy after the 12 women who went through a 10-month training offered by the University of the Nations at Hawaii, through the Youth with a Mission Christian organisation.

The training was on teaching guidance, classroom management, building up mental and physical character of students, physiological aspects of a child as well as Godly principles.

“It is good to teach children knowledge but we must also teach them Godly principles to guide them with good moral ethics,” said Member for Moresby North East John Kaupa who was a guest at the ceremony.

Kaupa commended the church elders, pastors and congregations at Erima for their effort to bring a school within the church area since the place used to

be an empty swamp land 20 years ago.

