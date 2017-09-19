Women’s cancer awareness drive opens

THE PNG Cancer Foundation yesterday launched its 2017 women’s cancer awareness Pink Ribbon lunch fundraising event in Port Moresby.

Chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jr said throughout October, the foundation would focus on creating awareness on cancers affecting women through the Pinktober campaign.

“In PNG, cervical cancer is a major topic that needs a lot more advocacy,” he said.

“A lot more cancer services are being provided to reduce that burden.”

According to statistics, there are two women in PNG who die each day from cervical cancer.

Toka Jr said funds raised would assist the foundation in reaching more people through its awareness programmes.

He said the Pinktober Lunch would be held on Oct 25.

Tables of 10 are selling for K3500 each.

“At the end of this year, we go to Kimbe,” Toka Jr said.

“We are partnering with the governor of West New Britain on a community programme at the end of the year.

“Next year, we will be in Alotau and Lae again.

“And then we do the usual cancer awareness workshop in Port Moresby.”

