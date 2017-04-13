Women’s competition to kick off over long weekend

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition kicks off at the National Football Stadium over Easter weekend.

PRL board chairman Dr James Naipao confirmed the draws with only registered players to play in the opening round.

Naipao said the prolonged delay of the women’s competition was because of the unavailability of fields — the NFS Oval 2 has been used for senior men’s and Under-20 matches. “We have decided to shelve the U20 competition and kick start the women’s comp four rounds into the season,” Naipao said.

“We have a curtain raiser for the Hunters game on Sunday. It’ll be between Royals and Sisters.”

PRL operations manager Meke Maino said women’s matches would be played from Friday to Monday.

The Butterflies, Paga Panthers, Taranagau and Hawks have complied with the player registration requirement while the Kone Storm, Warriors, West, Defence, Magani, Souths, Hohola Flies and Kone Tigers were yet to settle their dues.

“This is a big year for the women’s rugby league with PNG in the women’s World Cup and the players from the PRL are hoping to make the national team,” Maino said.

In the men’s competition, front runners Hohola Flies take on West in Saturday’s main game.

After the fourth round, the Flies lead the standings on six points.

West have a win and a draw and face an uphill battle against the defending champions.

Women’s Fixtures: Fri, April 14 – Hawks v Kone Storm, Tarangau v Warriors; Sat, April 15 – Defence v West, Panthers v Magani; Sun, April 16 – Royals v Sisters; Mon, April 17 – Butterflies v Souths, Flies v Kone Tigers.

