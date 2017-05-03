Women’s council vote linked to national event

THE National Council of Women (NCW) election on Monday was held as required by law and in preparation for the national election, Constitutional and Law Reform Commission Secretary Dr Eric Kwa says.

Kwa told The National that under the National Council of Women Act, the convention was supposed to be held in December last year.

He said according to the act the five-year term of the council executives was concurrent with a term of parliament and elections were held every five years.

“The reason is because we are doing the link to the leaders of the provincial presidents to now sit on the provincial assemblies and presidents of district councils of women will now sit on district development authority boards and the local council of women will send in their two representatives to the local level government assemblies.

“Our act is designed against the Organic Law so that the elections had to be run in preparation for the national elections.

“When the new government comes everybody, with the Department of Provincial Affairs, will now support our PCWs to go into the assemblies instead of choosing some other women.

Dr Kwa and senior government officials representing the Department of Community Development observed the elections on Monday.

“The evidence is that 12 provinces complied while others did not meet the requirement, it’s a system that has been set up that has rejected them.

