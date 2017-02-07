Women’s forum held in Goroka

THE 2017 Papua New Guinea Women’s Forum Highlands Region will start in Goroka today.

The forum, planned through a partnership between the US Embassy and Department for Community Development and Papua New Guinea Tribal Foundation, is the fourth but it is the first time to take place outside Port Moresby.

The theme for the two-day forum is ‘Strengthening our Voices Together’ (Strongim Toktok Bilong Yumi Wantaim).

Day one will focus on elections: Power of our voices and day two will focus on economic empowerment-working together towardeconomic empowerment.

US Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray acknowledged the support of the Papua New Guinea Government, more women and girls are attending school and university than before.

“Women have become such respected members of the workforce that Papua New Guinea’s largest bank now has more female branch managers than men,” she said.

More than 300 women and men have registered to take part in the forum, thanks to the sponsorship of ExxonMobil, Oil Search Foundation, the Australian High Commission and the University of Goroka for the support.

