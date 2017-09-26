Women’s group aims to address social issues

A GROUP of women have formed an association to address problems such as crime, drugs and homebrew in their communities in Jiwaka.

The South Waghi Pilgrims Mama Association was formed at the Avi Primary School last week.

The launching was witnessed by Jacob Gop from the Bank of Papua New Guinea, Julie Gibson from the Papua New Guinea Micro Finance Limited and Reverend Frank Minok.

A spokesperson for the association said marijuana abuse, homebrew-related problems, increase in domestic violence, spread of sexually-transmitted diseases and crime were rife.

Association president Stephanie Jesse said people from different parts of the country living at the Avi Block were fed up.

“We, mothers, see that if we do not take action, it will spoil the lives of our children,” she said. Jesse said they would start with the adult literacy programme next month.

This will be followed by an awareness on HIV and AIDS, drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and gender equality.

“We want to do something at our level to address social problems,” she said.

Gop commended the association for taking the initiative to address the social problems.

He said it was the way to go because no one from outside would come to fix their problems.

Gop said as a local man, he urged the community to cooperate with the group in addressing these issues.

Minok urged the association members to put God first so that they could reach many people and change their lives.

