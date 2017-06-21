Women’s group gets help for projects

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A WOMEN’s group from the West Taraka settlement in Lae was this week given financial assistance to help them set up small income-generating projects.

Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy presented a cheque for K8,000 to the Kublaku Women’s Group (KWG) so they could help themselves to improve their lives.

Last week the Gantom Culture Mamas Group, of West Taraka, were given K10,000 to help them start small businesses. Leahy said one important role of the Lae urban local level government was to provide avenues and assistances to the marginalised residents of the city to improve their lives.

“As long as I remain the mayor of Lae, I will continue to support unfortunate women and youths,” Leahy said.

“We want to encourage people to go into small and medium enterprises and create income-earning opportunities for themselves.

“Properly registered groups who come to my office will be assisted.”

Cathy Kua, the chairperson the group, said it was the first time any government body or individual had assisted them since the formation of the group in 2014.

Kua said the money would be put to good use to generate income for the group.

“We have about 40 mothers in our group,” she said.

“They come from all walks of life but most of them are widows and divorced mothers. We will use this money to look after chicken.”

