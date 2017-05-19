Women’s league into round seven

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition heads into round seven this weekend with selectors set to get a final look at the players before announcing a 36-member squad for the National Confederate Championships in September.

PRL chairman Dr James Naipao said his league was expected to provide a good number of players for the national squad and was excited at the improving standard of women’s rugby league in the city.

“The women’s competition has been going well. It is played at a good standard,” Naipao said.

The former Kumul said he would ensure all selections were done fairly taking into account a players form, experience, physical attributes, fitness and their skills.

He said the selectors were looking to the future and new talent would be considered.

Fixtures: Fri, May 19 – Hanuabada Hawks v Hohola Flies, Sisters v Magani; Sat, May 20 – Kone Storm v Paga Panthers, Dobo Warriors v West; Sun, May 21 – Souths v Kone Tigers, Butterflies v Defence. Tarangau v Royals.

Standings: Panthers 12, Royals 10, West 8, Butterflies 6, Hawks 6, Sisters 6, Tarangau 4, Souths 2, Storms 2, Warriors 0, Tigers 0, Magani 0, Tigers 0, Defence 0, Flies 0.

Like this: Like Loading...