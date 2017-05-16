Women’s league to run 80 mins

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka has given the okay for women’s games to run the full 80 minutes to prepare players for this year’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Tsaka has taken into consideration the lead-up and preparations to the World Cup, saying women needed to play the regulation time.

He said women’s games will be played as curtainraisers to the SP PNG Hunters home matches and PNG National Rugby League Competition games Port Moresby at the National Football Stadium and Sir John Guise Stadium.

“As chairman, I’m serious and want our women to do very well in the World Cup with the right technical support from PNGRFL.

“This is will be an advantage to our women’s match fitness and preparation.

“It is uncalled for that our women are playing less than 30 minutes in the local competition,” Tsaka said.

“They will play 80 minutes in the World Cup so we really have to encourage the compulsory timing for them.

“We are confident that we have some of the best potentials to play in the World Cup against Australian Jillaroos, New Zealand Ferns and England.

“I have advised my officers of this direction to be made effective immediately.”

Tsaka said PNG women may play two lead up games at home.

