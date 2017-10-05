Women’s micro bank to offer shares

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Women’s Micro Bank Ltd is offering seven million shares to its members and the founding members of PNG Women in Business to become shareholders.

The bank is offering K1 per share – the minimum amount being K100 to a maximum of K585,000.

The members of Women’s Micro Bank Ltd and PNG Women in Business are eligible.

The bank’s board of management also provides an opportunity to new members who open a bank account to buy shares.

Women in Business general manager Shakeel Ram and bank general manager Gunanidhi Das met members from Lae, Bulolo, Nawaeb and Markham at a meeting in Lae on Tuesday.

“This is a lifetime opportunity to women and their relatives to make this a significant investment for the family into future” Das said.

“We would like to make it a family bank hence relatives, sons and daughters are welcomed to open accounts and purchase shares.”

Das said women would open joint accounts with their spouses.

The bank offers various savings for school fees, savings, recurring (interest-bearing) deposits, fixed deposit and business accounts.

Its loan products include quick loan, business loan and small-medium entrepreneur loans.

The selling of shares begins this month and ends on Nov 30.

