Women’s network gets K500,000 from ExxonMobil

ADVANCING PNG Women’s Leaders Network received a grant of almost half a million kina from ExxonMobil PNG Limited, the operator of the PNG LNG project.

The support will enable the organisation to implement programmes with members in women-led organisations.

The funding will see most of its planned programmes and organisational goals accomplished.

ExxonMobil PNG managing director Andrew Barry said through partnerships with institutions and organisations like APNGWLN, ExxonMobil PNG was helping women to build capacity to deliver important programmes for the betterment of women, families and communities.

“Supporting economic opportunities for women is one of the wisest investments we can make as the multiplier effect ensures that whole communities benefit,” Barry said.

Stuart Telstar, who is ExxonMobil’s Asia Pacific regional manager for public and government affairs, was also impressed with range of programmes APNGWLN is supporting.

Telstar said it was a powerful demonstration of how long-term partnerships were helping to deliver important opportunities for future generations.

Meanwhile, APNGWLN president Mary Michael Tamia, thanked ExxonMobil for their support and also stated that the company has been an exceptional partner and this demonstrated the company’s belief in empowering women in PNG.

The network is made up of 62 Global Women in Management alumni also supported by ExxonMobil through its global women empowerment initiative since 2006.

These women comprise of 24 community-based organisations, four faith-based, 16 business entities and six corporates. The beneficiaries are women organisations and entities operating in some geographical and socially challenged areas – Kikori, Samberigi, Kutubu, Hides and Kausada in Northern.

