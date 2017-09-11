Women’s prelim final drawn

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s preliminary final between Royals and Souths on Saturday ended in a 10-10 stalemate

despite going into extra time and then golden point.

After regulation time at the National Football Stadium Oval 2, the scores were level at 10-10 even after two periods of extra time.

The match had to be called off without a result as the men’s preliminary fixture between Royals and Hohola Flies was behind schedule.

The women’s game is set to be played at a time and venue yet to be confirmed as the NFS Oval 2 is being used to run the week-long Fuzzy Wuzzy 9s.

The winner of this match is to play the Paga Panthers in the grand final on Sept 30 at the main NFS oval.

Royals led 10-4 at half time but allowed Souths to fight their way back through a combination of errors and poor options and tactics as well as an inability to score any points.

Royals, who are the reigning premiers, had key players in Waula sisters Vero and Freda, Naomi Kaupa, Mellie Jacob and nippy hooker Jennifer Robert but these players could not

get their side over the line in an intense contest.

Souths skipper Joan Kuman, hooker Duniya Yore and centre Skala Iga Kere were prominent for their side and ensured that their finals hopes were still alive.

