Women’s snooker nominations open

NOMINATIONS for the 2017 NGCB National Women’s Snooker titles are now open.

PNG Billiards and Snooker vice-president John Chan said nomination and registration fees were K150 per player for the tournament from May 29 to June 3.

“Nomination and registration for players out of Port Moresby will close on May 22 and for those players in Port Moresby on May 29,” Chan said.

He said a briefing would be held at 6pm on May 29 at the Q Club.

“The tournament will start on Tuesday and end with the finals on June 3.”

Chan said only 40 players would participate.

“We will allow the first 40 players who pay their nomination and registration fees to participate,” he said.

Chan said nominations forms are available from the three tournament venues — Q Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat. “We are grateful to each venue management and staff for the use of their facilities and hosting this premier women’s event,” Chan said.

He said an announcement by naming rights sponsors National Gaming Control Board was expected to be made early next week. “This will be the third year NGCB has supported women in snooker in PNG,” Chan said.

Like this: Like Loading...