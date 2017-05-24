Women’s snooker set to cue off

By JACK AMI

THE National Gaming Control Board has continued its sponsorship of the PNG Women’s Snooker titles for the third successive year.

This year’s event will be held on May 30 to June 3 in Port Moresby.

The finalists challenge for the NGCB Cup on June 3.

Papua New Guinea Billiards and Snooker Association vice-president John Chan and NGCB acting director Haro Sepau, on behalf of chief executive officer Imelda Agon, made the sponsorship announcement yesterday in Port Moresby.

Supporting sponsors for the event are The National, Strickland Real Estate, Street Scene and Graffiti Signs.

Sepau said NGCB supported women’s snooker to see it grow from strength to strength in the country.

“We are supporting and giving morale support to an event which features the best-of-the-best women’s players in the country,” she said.

This year’s tournament will cue off with 40 players, including Gewa John, who will defend the title for the 12th time.

Chan said the gaming board’s support to women in snooker had seen participation increase in this prestigious national event.

He also announced that the registration fee was K50 per player for registered members playing in the Port Moresby Pacific MMI Corporate competition and K200 for others.

“The K50 is to cover your affiliation to the local association and PNGBSA.”

The championship will cue off at the Gold Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat Club.

Chan said draws would be finalised on May 29 at the Q Club.

