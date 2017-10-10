Wong reminds officers about importance of interviewing

By ELIZABETH VUVU

POLICE minister Jelta Wong, pictured, has reminded officers that successful interviewing of a witness or suspect is crucial.

He said this when opening an investigative interviewing course for detectives of the criminal investigation division at Kokopo Village Resort, New Ireland, yesterday.

The course is part of the Papua New Guinea-Australia policing partnership.

It focuses on providing members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other areas of the constabulary with a broad range of skills necessary in investigation.

Wong said the course will challenge the way officers think.

“It will demand that you remain focused for the duration of the course,” he said.

“My request to you is to rise to the challenge – not only for yourself but for the benefit of your colleagues.

“Shared success is what we should strive for.”

Wong urged officers to support each other and be sure to take advantage of the knowledge and experience of instructors.

He stressed the importance of self-improvement at both personal and professional level.

“Let this course reinforce the importance of continual improvement,” Wong said.

“Continuous learning and self-development ensures that you – as servant to the people of Papua New Guinea – will serve

them effectively and be

worthy ambassadors of this great nation.”

Key learning outcomes of the course include:

Providing participants with basic skills to research, plan and conduct an effective interview;

active listening skills and note-taking;

using the baseline of elements to prove an offence;

proper procedural questioning required for court and teamwork;

preparation; and,

Gathering of evidence and planning of interviews.

