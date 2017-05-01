Wood claims Morobe Open, eyes PNG title

CHRIS Wood claimed the biggest win of his professional career yesterday, holding of Michael Wright by two shots to win the 2017 Morobe Open.

After overnight rain, Wood and Wright went head to head in the heavy conditions making the turn in four under par 32.

Although they could not be split, they had opened up a gap on the rest of the field which they would not relinquish over the final nine.

When Wood managed to birdie the par three 11th, he found himself with a one-shot lead over Wright.

Wood held his nerve over the next five holes to stay in front, and when Wright missed a short par putt on the 17th, the lead was out to two. Wright could not pressure on Wood down the final hole and when Woods putt for birdie finished only inches from the cup, he knew the championship was his.

Although winning a number of tournaments on the PGA Pro-Am Series Sunshine Swing tour, the win at the Lae Golf Club becomes his biggest to date since turning professional in 2012.

“Heading into the final round I had to stick with my plan of fairways and greens and I didn’t steer away from that even when Michael was chasing down the stretch,” Wood said.

“This win really sets up my year and after coming off a couple of other wins earlier in the year, my confidence is really soaring.”

Wood and Wright will now be joined by 85 professionals and 20 amateurs for next week’s SP Brewery PNG Open, which tees off on Thursday at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

