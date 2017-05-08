Word of caution over ground handling firm

ALLOW me to air my opinion on a new ground handling company that will take over the current Air Niugini ramp function.

It is a subsidiary of an existing subsidiary of the National Airports Corporation and is expected to begin in early June, 2017.

Supposedly, all current Air Niugini ramp employers will be taken on by this new entity.

The word out is that those working for this new organisation have not been paid for their services since November 2016.

Hopefully the management of this new entity are professional in their approach and pay all PX staff to this new entity on time.

Concerned Air Niugini

ramp staff 2017

