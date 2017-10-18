Work on 1.4km road in Lae progressing

Work on the much-delayed Milfordhaven Road in Lae is progressing well, a project engineer says.

The road, the main thoroughfare to the Lae Port, has been the subject of controversy due to atrocious conditions.

Work is now progressing on the section from the intersection of Milfordhaven and Air Corps roads to the port.

The 1.4km road is being upgraded at a cost of K10 million by JV PNG Construction, a Lae-based company, he said.

The Milfordhaven is a national road funded by the Government with Department of Works and Implementation supervising the project.

Lead project engineer for contractor JV PNG Construction, Anish Sanjel, told The National that project duration was seven months.

He said JV PNG started work on the road on September 18 and was making headway within the timeframe.

“So far, so good,” Sanjel said.

