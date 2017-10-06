Work on 34km road in Jiwaka starts

PEOPLE from Karap to Kol in Jimi, Jiwaka, will have their 34km road upgraded.

Kaiaworks Civil Engineering Contractors was yesterday given the green light by local MP Wake Goi to start road works.

He said this was the start of the first impact project that he would deliver under the district development authority district services funds.

“K10 million is a lot of money and we will ensure we deliver to the best of our ability,” Goi said.

“We want to improve the road conditions in all parts of Jimi.

“Better and improved roads is the lifeline of the district.”

Goi said the Banz-Karap road and Karap-Tabibuga-Koinambe road would also be improved.

Like this: Like Loading...