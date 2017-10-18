Work to begin on 6-Mile market

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new 6-Mile Market in Port Moresby will be held on Friday, says Moresby North-East MP and Housing and Urbanisation Minister John Kaupa.

He said this after the second Moresby North-East district development authority (DDA) meeting held at Buswara Settlement last Saturday.

Kaupa said the third and final DDA meeting for the year would be held at Korobosea village, in a deliberate move away from hotels.

The first DDA meeting was held at 9-Mile Settlement.

“The DDA members will not have meetings in hotels,” Kaupa said.

“District services improvement programme fund is for the people, and it has to be done with transparency.

“People are suffering and we have to bring the budget back to them.”

Kaupa thanked Buswara community for hosting the meeting gave them K20,000.

