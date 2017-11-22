Work begins to light up Popondetta with K3.5m

Work has already commenced in lighting up Popondetta town as part of the 100-day plan for the Ijivitari district.

The district with assistance from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring (DNPM) has secured K3.5 million for the extension of the rural electrification programme which will include street lighting.

PNG Power acting chief executive officer Alex Oa commended Ijivitari MP Richard Masere for the initiative.

He said the Government’s plan was to reach 70 per cent coverage of electricity supply for the people of PNG by 2030 and such initiatives were a step in this direction.

The presentation of a K100,000 cheque on Monday will kick start the lighting up of Popondetta town starting from Haijo bridge to Ambogo bridge (Double Cross) covering a good portion of the town.

Masere said electrification for Popondetta has since independence been neglected for a long time.

He said as part of the 100-day plan they visited government institutions and identified key areas to achieve.

“Rural electrification programme needed to be rolled out which is now energising Girua Airport and I want to thank PPL for extending that programme.

“With the help of DNPM we are able to extend the rural electrification programmes. We have also identified the street lights in Popondetta that need to be replaced.

“The important thing is lighting up streets will stimulate the domestic economy and families can walk the streets at night without fear.

“This is an important step for the people of Ijivitari and the people of Oro, and I thank PNG Power.”

