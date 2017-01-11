Work with commitment, passion, Solomon says

COMMUNITY Development Secretary Anna Solomon says public servants must work with commitment and passion if the country is to progress.

Solomon organised yesterday’s public service dedication service at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium.

“I’d like to remind all public servants sitting here of who we are really working for,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter which organisation you work for, it doesn’t matter what you do.

“The bottom line is that we are working to improve individual lives. We are working to improve family life.

“We are working to improve families that make up a community, and we are working to improve Papua New Guinea as a whole.

“That is what we are all here for.”

Solomon said the only thing inevitable in life was death.

“God keeps us alive because we still have a purpose to fulfill,” she said.

“Each of us will have to challenge ourselves: What is our purpose in the work that we do?

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a cleaner, a driver or a clerk, or a programme coordinator.

“When you work, you think about who you’re doing it for.

“The bottom line is the work that you do has to contribute to the improvement of a family and community.”

