Work on K400mil court complex to start

THE construction of the new K400 million court complex in Waigani will commence this week following the launching last Friday by Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia.

Mobilisation by contractor China Railway Construction Engineering started on March 1 and has been completed after the contract signing last July.

The contractor will now move into the actual construction of the foundation of the court complex.

Sir Salamo, in his remarks during the launching, said the court complex was an important project to the judiciary.

He said the idea to establish the court complex was birthed 20 years ago when Sir Arnold Amet was chief justice then.

He said the ground breaking of the court complex happened three years ago.

Sir Salamo said he had discussed with the CRCE management for the complex to be built on three conditions.

These conditions were that the building has to conform to design, that construction must be on budget and on time.

He also said the judiciary has no control over the duration of the project because it depended on funds from the national government.

But he said the judiciary wanted the project to be completed before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in 2018 so that it could be commissioned during the meeting.

Department of Finance deputy secretary for strategy division, Dominic Ira, assured the judiciary that the department would support the project until it was completed.

