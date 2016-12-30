Work on K4m Northern provincial headquarters starts

By HELEN TARAWA

WORK has started on the new K4 million Northern provincial executive council complex in Popondetta.

Governor Gary Juffa told The National that the complex was being built with funding from the provincial services improvement programme (PSIP).

Juffa said the complex which was being built next to the Sohe district office would be the headquarters for the provicial executive council.

He said the contractor, Perpertual Niugini Ltd, was an experienced building company and was selected through a tendering process via the provincial supply and tenders board.

“The complex will also host the governors’ office and the temporary assembly,” Juffa said.

“Next year, I intend to build the assembly which was burnt down in 2006, and has never been rebuilt since.” He said this project was earmarked for 2013.

However, due to the very slow process in establishing the provincial supply and tenders board, it had taken this long start.

“I have insisted on all procurement laws being followed and that had caused the delay,” Juffa said.

“We shall also pursue funding for the Oro administration building complex which was earmarked for 2011.” This funding for the buildings is part of K450 million earmarked for recovery since the Cyclone Guba disaster of 2007, that has been withheld by the Government for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, work on the provincial gym will recommence after several anomalies were discovered and work was suspended until recently.

Juffa said the gym is part of the process of building platform for promoting good health and encouraging youth activities.

“It is anticipated that more gyms will be built to cater for the growing population of youth and to promote good health to counter the rise of homebrew and marijuana abuse,” Juffa said.

“Gyms would help youths get out of those illegal activities to advocate for better health.”

