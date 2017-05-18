Work with the new govt, Botten says

THE extractive sector needs to work with the new Government after the general election to address challenges the sector faces, Oil Search managing director Peter Botten says.

He was part of a panel of senior company executives who discussed issues facing the sector during the Australia-PNG Business Forum and Trade Expo this week in Port Moresby. The panel included Botten, Ok Tedi Mining Limited chief executive officer Peter Graham, ExxonMobil country manager Andrew Barry and Newcrest PNG country manager Peter Aitsi.

Botten said: “Whether you are in the mine site or petroleum site, there is tremendous potential remaining for relatively short-term projects that will come into fruition that will help to drive the economy.

“There is obviously potential with the resource base that we have and the infrastructure to drive LNG expansion.

“The challenges with the economy right now means that the resource industry needs to work with the new government and new prime minister around what optimal time frames for those new developments, what fiscal regime and what process will be developed under.

“I think there is clearly a need to see economic drivers coming from construction that help and would drive employment and currency issues and a whole range of things.

“My personal view of having gone through quite the number of elections over the years is it really does not matter which person is there, you have to work with everybody and we will as an industry.

“The reality is there are some sensitivities under benefit management and we need to work constructively with the new government to get that balance right.”

Like this: Like Loading...