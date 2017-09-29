Work on sealing of Tabubil-Kiunga Highway has begun: PM

WORK has begun on the tar sealing of the Tabubil-Kiunga Highway in Western which the Government had committed itself to, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

O’Neill, in reply to questions by North Fly MP James Donald on the funding for roads in Kiunga, Tabubil and Daru, said the contractor had already begun work, including on the Telefomin Highway.

O’Neill said the Tabubil-Kiunga highway was one of the longest in the area and was benefitting many people living in that area. He said only certain parts of the road were sealed.

The government is working with Ok Tedi through the tax credit scheme to have the road sealed.

O’Neill also said that work on the road from Tabubil to Telefomin had already started and the first four to five kilometres being done.

On the Daru roads, water supply and sewerage, O’Neill had directed the PNG Water board to put out a public tender.

“Because of the multi-resistant TB that is on the rise in Daru, I have taken the initiative of directing them myself,” O’Neill said.

“As soon as we have the funding available from the Non-Community MCA and CMCA, we will redirect that to fix Daru town.

