Work stalls on island highway

WORK has stalled on the construction of several bridges along the New Britain Highway in West New Britain due to issues between the funding donor agency and contractor.

West New Britain deputy administrator Leo Brown told The National that the provincial government was not involved in the arrangement.

He said there had been complaints from locals in the area about the hardship caused by the delay in bridge construction, especially between Kimbe and Bialla.

Brown said the contractor was appointed through the Central Supplies and Tenders Board to replace the bridges.

“But it is sad because many of the bridges they removed and replaced were not completed and the situation still exists,” he said.

“I think the contractor is called Wildcat but I don’t know who owns that company.

“A lot of people depend on these bridges.

“The population of Bialla alone is more than 50,000, and people from Rabaul travelling in also use the same roads.

“There are, in fact, 12 bridges that need to be replaced.

“The contractor who was awarded the project did not complete the job and that, unfortunately, has been causing a nuisance for the people who use the road.”

