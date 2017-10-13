Work starts on new healthcentre for Western

MINISTER for Immigration and Border Security Petrus Thomas and Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the redevelopment of the Mabudawan healthcentre in Western.

The centre is a referral facility for the province and will provide primary healthcare services, including the management of tuberculosis and the multi-drug resistant TB to inland and non-treaty villages of South Fly.

The new facility will be solar-powered with a generator back-up.

It will have its own water supply.

The 16-bed facility will include an emergency department, maternal and child health clinic, TB clinic, X-ray and laboratory service, delivery room, mothers’ waiting house, guardian amenities, laundry, kitchen, generator shed and incinerator shed.

The facility will be delivered through the Rural Primary Health Service Delivery Project, an Australian Government-Asian Development Bank-funded project.

It is currently engaged in the construction of 32 community healthposts in Papua New Guinea.

The visit to Mabudawan was an opportunity to meet members of the Australia-PNG Torres Strait Treaty villages.

Like this: Like Loading...