Work starts on road from Mt Hagen to Keltiga

By MALUM NALU

WORK has begun on the K265 million road from Mt Hagen to Keltiga, according to Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali.

He was responding yesterday to comments and criticisms on the state of the roads in Mt Hagen from people including Tambul-Nebilyer MP Win Bakri Daki

The Chinese EXIM Bank-funded road was launched by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in Nov 2015. But work did not start immediately due to some technical issues regarding the loan.

Nali said the contractor had started the site clearance on Monday after the technical issues between the Chinese EXIM Bank and PNG Treasury were sorted out.

“This is an important project approved by the Government for a four-lane road from Kagamuga Airport to Keltiga,” he told The National.

“It’s a 13km road section which will be upgraded to a standard four-lane highway, with all facilities to effectively manage traffic congestion issues and allow the free flow of traffic from the airport.”

Nali said the major issue confronting the project now was people coming up with “unreasonable” compensation claims to move from the road corridor.

“The message to everyone living along the corridor is that if you are not satisfied, you are at liberty to take it to court,” he said.

“So do not take your grievances on the road and stop the contractor and Department of Works from providing this road for you.

“Roads are for the people, for the business community — the Government is building this road for you.”

