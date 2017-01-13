Work on state land to continue

THE National Court in Waigani has restrained people living on a piece of land at Hohola in Port Moresby from interrupting development work there.

The land is identified as Portion 2894 Volume 49 Folio 205 Granville.

Henry Manui, sought the court order as acting chairman of the NCD Maprik Co-operative Society.

The order filed on Dec 28 was to restrain one Eddie Madoni, tenants, occupants and users of that piece of land from disturbing development work on the State land.

Justice Allen David said the court was satisfied that there was an arguable case and the society had paramount interest in the case and granted orders for leave to file for a judicial review.

The court also restrained the defendants from entering, dealing, or encroaching on, and interfering with the development on the state land.

Lawyer Ambraham Kumbari from Kumbari and Associates told the court that the State land was owned by the society under an urban development lease.

The court heard that the society acquired the urban development land through a valid formal acquisition process.

Kumbari submitted that recently Madoni and his tenants and users had intruded on the land and stopped development work.

Madoni allegedly removed land marks set up by the surveyor and erected houses claiming that it was a customary land.

They resisted attempts to evict them and went on a rampage removing land markings and pegs demarcating the land boundaries.

The incident had been reported at the Hohola police station.

