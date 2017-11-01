Work on Summit house on track

Work on Apec Haus is progressing well and two weeks ahead of schedule, Apec Minister Justin Tkatchenko says.

He said yesterday when giving an update that this iconic building would leave a lasting legacy for the country.

“Apec Haus is moving along considerably well,” Tkatchenko said.

“I thank Oil Search and all the team behind the construction.

“It is actually two weeks ahead of schedule and built with precision and professionalism.

“I want our guests to see Apec Haus as Port Moresby, PNG, and a positive image throughout the world they can recognise throughout the beautiful lakatoi style.

“There are negotiations to put a museum after, a convention centre and a place for everybody to visit, he said.

Members of the security partnership working group were given a tour of the work in progression on the new APEC house yesterday.

The tour was led by Tkatchenko, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, officials from Oil Search and contractors.

Apec Coordinating Authority director-general Sir Charles Lepani said Papua New Guinea wanted an environment conducive to formulate major policies.

“The substance is about policy that Apec economies can put together to enhance and bring about development in the region,” he said.

Tkatchenko said being Apec Minister was a huge step up from the 2015 Pacific Islands Forum, 2015 Pacific Games, 2016 Africa Caribbean Pacific and 2016 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

“I love a good challenge,” he said.

“You are only as good as those who surround you and make you to be who you are.

“We’ve got a lot of talented Papua New Guineans

“Assistance from our overseas missions will make this work.

“Most of the ground work and hard work has already been done.

“It’s basically finalising a lot of the contractual issues now before the end of the year, and implementing and getting on with the job for the next 12 months ahead to November 2018.

“We won’t be getting much sleep.

“It will be a 24-hour job over the next coming months to ensure that this Apec 2018 is a success for our government, our country and our people.”

