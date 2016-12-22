Workers blame health system for poor performance

THE performance of workers ensures that the systems function but workers at times blame the system’s inadequacy for poor performance, an official says.

Morobe health adviser Micah Yawing said the delivery of health services was governed by plans, standards and procedures.

Yawing told 24 health officers from Enga, Gulf, Madang, Morobe, Eastern and Western Highlands to see if the 2011-2020 national health plan was functioning.

And if so, what are the results achieved and results to be achieved.

“If health services are not reaching women and children in rural villages resulting in high infant mortality and morbidity rates, then let us ask why it is so, identify the issues and devise how best we can enhance the situations to achieve desired goals,” Yawing said.

He presented certificates to participants from the public, private and church organisations who attended the trainers of trainings workshop from Dec 5 to 16 in Lae.

The Department of Health through its public health intervention programmes and in collaboration with the World Vision PNG enhances regional health workers to initiate village health volunteers.

Like this: Like Loading...