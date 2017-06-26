Workers to lose jobs, says CEO

THIRTY workers at the National Cultural Commission are losing their job as part of a restructure of the organisation, says executive director Casper Damien.

Included in the list are some workers who have been with the commission for over 20 years.

The list of redundancies include those from the Institute of PNG Studies, National Film Institute and National Performing Arts Troupe.

Damien said that a list of names has been prepared following consultations with the Department of Personnel Management.

“The current state of affairs have affected morale and performance for at NCC and with the restructure plan in place, we hope to recruit new and qualified people to the vacant positions at NCC,” he said.

“Staff restructure is one important area where the commission needs to rectify that includes three institutions which comes under National Cultural Commission – Institute of PNG Studies, National Film Institute, and National Preforming Arts Troupe.

“All of the staffs are within the retirement age.

“We have already put them in our retrenchment plan.

“We hope that DPM will give us a positive response so NCC can plan officially market the approved positions through advertisements in the media.

“The new board has endorsed the restructure plan and we are hoping for new staffing and recruitment.

“National Cultural Commission (NCC) has finally submitted its restructure plan to the Department of Personnel Management (DPM).”

