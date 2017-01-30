Working together vital

COORDINATION and projecting efforts together are important in the work of the Department of Community Development and Religion, Secretary Anna Solomon says.

The department had its development partners’ alignment workshop to present their corporate plan which was launched last week.

Solomon told The National that the workshop was important to the department and the Government.

“We know that we cannot implement these plans alone,” Solomon said.

She said they needed partners to implement them.

Solomon said the corporate plan captured all the policies and legislations that protect a family unit.

“We are talking about the national disability policy, the child protection policy, the women and gender empowerment policy, the gender-based violence strategy and the informal economy policy,” Solomon said.

She said they would allow a week for their development partners to present to them what they could do to help.

“It’s all about alignment, coordination, projecting all our efforts together and reaching out to our families and communities because when we do that we are going to improve their lives,” Solomon said.

She called on all the partners to ensure that whatever they were doing, they should work with the Government.

