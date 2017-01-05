Works assessing flood damage

By PISAI GUMAR

THE provincial works department in Morobe has started assessing the damage to roads by floodwaters this week before repairs and maintenance begin, an official says.

The damaged road sections are at Klin Wara, Tararan and Zifasing in Wampar, Huon Gulf.

Provincial works manager Kingsford Kasen said machines and equipment would be moved to the areas to begin repair works.

Contractors will be engaged when the need arises, he said.

“The maintenance work will involve mainly filling craters and potholes created by floods, plus clearing vegetation, drains and culverts,” Kasen said.

Kasen said the total cost of damage to roads will be worked out after the assessment was completed.

He told the National that in addition, a tender for the Nadzab-Yung Creek (Kassam Pass) highway would be published inviting contractors to bid for its maintenance.

The Nadzab-Yung Creek maintenance is sponsored by the Australian Government through its transport support sector programme to rehabilitate major roads.

Zifasing councilor Waiya Langim said the flood created a new course at the Gamur and Gabiangkuan hamlets.

Langim said the Safer River damaged Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour’s cocoa and livestock farms plus Costal Freighters Company employees’ homes at Klin Wara.

The Rumu River damaged the road between Tararan and Zifasing.

District officer Cliff Wembiong said a survey would be conducted on homes and gardens after the flood subsided.

