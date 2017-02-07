Works attending to floods in Markham

By MALUM NALU

WORKS employees are attending urgently to flooding in the Markham Valley of Morobe which has inundated the Highlands Highway, says Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh.

He said that yesterday, as sections of the highway at Umi, Zumim, Mutzing and Tararan were flooded and severely damaged after heavy rain in recent days.

Wereh said the Markham Valley section of the highway was “very critical, we’re doing our best,” he said.

“Our guys are working overtime to restore some of these sections.

“We were really taken by surprise.

“Disaster does not warn you when it will happen. Our boys are on the ground, as they are always on alert, and are ready to respond whether it is night or day.”

Wereh said his department’s response time was 48 hours.

“Our response has not taken longer than 48-hours,” he said.

Wereh said there were no “quick-fix solutions” to issues such as those in the Markham Valley.

He said adequate funding over the years and effective road management had culminated in the current situation.

“Some sections of the highway need to be rebuilt,” Wereh said.

“Most of the highway sections have not been designed to withstand impacts of climate change, flooding and major landslide issues that we are facing today. The frequency and levels of water have risen.”

Wereh said the impact of climate change was a major challenge to his department in the Markham Valley.

“The Markham River and other rivers and creeks have become problems due to changing weather patterns. The rivers have been changing their flow patterns.”

