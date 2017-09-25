Works gets tough on compo

WORKS and Implementation Minister Michael Nali says the department will not entertain massive compensation claims by people and businesses located along major roads.

He said this as work began on the K265 million road from Kagamuga to Keltiga in Mt Hagen last week.

The K3 billion Highlands Highway rehabilitation project will also start next year.

Compensation claims are common along the highway and are now one of the biggest challenges faced by the Government and road authorities.

“One of our major challenges is this compensation culture,” Nali told The National.

“People believe that there is a quick and easy way to make money through compensation claims.

“The compensation culture has grown and it’s big.

“The Works Department currently has claims (totalling) K500 million.

“We have taken a very firm stand and refer everything to the courts to determine the genuineness of these claims.

“Yet we still have more claims coming in. The compensation claim culture has become prevalent on our highways.

“It has become a major obstacle to the delivery of services.

“People are now building more houses and gardens along the 20-metre corridor. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for us to manage these issues.

“We have had a number of deaths already, with contractors losing their lives along the roads, including that of a Chinese national (allegedly) murdered at Laiagam (Enga) while building the Lagaip-Porgera Road.”

