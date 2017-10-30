Works officials warned of conflict of interest

MINISTER for Works and Implementation Michael Nali, pictured, has warned senior officials of the department to serve without any conflict of interest.

He issued the warning in Lae on Friday during the presentation by Japan of 15 new construction equipment through its aid grant programme.

Nali said he was aware that some Works managers were creating their own “little construction companies” while employed by the Government.

He said they were busy with their private work and often neglecting or giving little attention to their official duties.

Nali said this practice must stop as it was taking a toll on the performance of the department.

“Our action of creating our own little construction companies at the back must stop,” he said.

“If you want to become a contractor, get out of the department and be a contractor.

“When you are still a Works manager, don’t go and start your own construction company because God is watching you.”

Nali said he was not discouraging anyone from becoming a contractor but he wanted things to be done transparently.

“You must do your job right,” he said.

