Works to transfer responsibilities to provincial, local level govt

THE Department of Works has begun reclassifying the road networks in PNG to transfer management and maintenance responsibilities to provincial and local level governments.

Secretary David Wereh told The National that PNG has about 30,000 km of road.

“All of these road networks, the management and maintenance funding responsibility seems to be still with the Department of Works.

“It’s quite a huge task of managing and maintaining these road networks so in moving forward, we are now reclassifying these roads properly, to identify which networks, road sections and corridors should be transferred to the provincial and national governments for provincial and district authorities for management and maintenance.

“They own those roads and they will start maintaining and fixing those roads down at the provincial and district levels,” Wereh said.

In his presentation to partners and key stakeholders at the national road maintenance and rehabilitation workshop yesterday, Wereh said as decision makers they have to work together with the goal of improving outcomes for the people of PNG.

“Our departments and agencies must find ways to work effectively to strengthen the delivery of appropriate maintenance programmes.

“It is also important to remember that a new approach is a long-term ambition that requires patience and determination. The resetting of our approach to road maintenance will take time but deliver great rewards.” Wereh said the department was preparing the policies to effect these changes which should be ready.

