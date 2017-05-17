Workshop emphasises road safety

ROAD safety was the focus during a workshop held by the Works Department in Lae last week.

It was held in conjunction with the fourth United Nations Global Road Safety Week with the help of the Australian government transport sector support programme.

Senior road engineer adviser for Works John Hughes acknowledged that road safety was “very important” and Works wanted to ensure that it did its part by constructing a safe road.

“This is the second workshop, the first one was held in Port Moresby recently. We want to emphasise on road safety, and speed is one factor that causes road accidents in the country,” he said.

First assistant secretary for Works Penias Paison said PNG could address road safety effectively through partnership with stakeholders like Road Safety Council and Traffic.

“Regular maintenance of roads in the country can minimise accidents and the design of roads can contribute to fewer road accidents,” he said.

Those who attended the workshop, included Works engineers, contractors, consultants and road workers.

Like this: Like Loading...