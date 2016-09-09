Workshop to empower women

AN agriculture workshop was held in Arawa, Central Bougainville this week to empower grassroots women to use their land to sustain their livelihood.

A total of 70 participants from all districts in Bougainville attended the Growing the Grassroots workshop.

Bougainville Regional MP and Minister for Bougainville Affairs Joe Lera said the programme was designed to address some of the pressing issues such as poverty, population sustainability and others currently affecting Bougainville.

“Eighty per cent of the Bougainville’s 350,000 population are subsistence farmers who struggle to make ends meet and through the grassroots program they will reap the benefit of their hard work,” Lera said.

He said this programme would also complement the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s agriculture activities to help raise the internal revenue of the region.

Facilitator Nicholas Romas said the programme would be centered on improving and developing the agriculture sector at the community level.

Romas said one of the main objectives of the program was to get Bougainville’s agricultural products to international markets, and also to set up a total supply chain system that to enable participation from Bougainvilleans and Bougainville cooperatives.

