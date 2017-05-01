Workshop to finalise election strategies

THE Electoral Commission will hold its fifth and final election managers’ workshop and conference in Port Moresby this week under the theme “finalising operational strategies for the 2017 national election”.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato told The National that the commission held four regional workshops and conferences for the managers and assistant managers as part of its election planning and operation.

This workshop will focus on candidates’ posters and the conference will focus on updating strategic plans, updates on nominations, recruitment of temporary election workers, training for poll officials, polling updates, issues and feedbacks, operational plan and policy, ICT, logistics, information communication and awareness branch, 2017 election budget, 2018 LLG election budget and election security.

“What’s happening now is that all our election managers will be flying in for the workshop which starts on Monday (today) where we will receive all the nomination forms,” Gamato said.

“In the nomination forms, we have pictures of the candidates.

“On Monday and Tuesday we will start working on the candidates’ posters.

“We have the template ready.

“We’ll basically get the information from Form 29 (candidates’ bio-data) and start putting them on.”

